Centrica (LON:CNA) Upgraded at UBS Group

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 165 ($2.07). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.00).

Shares of CNA traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 134.05 ($1.68). 19,484,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,617,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 112.25 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.15. The company has a market cap of £7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Centrica news, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,428 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.68 ($2,350.10). In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,184.40 ($2,744.22). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.68 ($2,350.10). Insiders have acquired a total of 5,202 shares of company stock worth $667,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

