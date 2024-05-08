Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,407,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 156,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,427,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,789,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,183,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

