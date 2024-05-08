Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,206,210 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206,210 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,250,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHZ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. 105,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,696. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

