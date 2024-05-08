Roth Mkm Trims Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Target Price to $47.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Bowman Consulting Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. 47,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,663. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $509.76 million, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.38. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,930 shares in the company, valued at $38,133,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $399,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $86,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,133,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,454. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after acquiring an additional 444,299 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

