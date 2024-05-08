International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $171.5 million-$176.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.1 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.

International Money Express Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 296,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $677.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also

