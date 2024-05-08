AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.93

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.93 and last traded at $89.23, with a volume of 632127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 7.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 115,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 37.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 998,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,783,000 after acquiring an additional 274,558 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 29,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

