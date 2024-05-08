Multichain Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4.33 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Multichain token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Multichain has traded down 61.8% against the dollar. Multichain has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $85,418.28 worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is an open-source protocol, initially launched as Anyswap on July 20, 2020, designed to facilitate interoperability among diverse blockchains. It allows almost all blockchains to inter-operate, supporting Ethereum-like chains, Bitcoin types, COSMOS chains, and more. It’s a leading cross-chain solution with a total value locked (TVL) of over $5 billion. The protocol offers multiple services, including a Bridge, a Router, anyCall Crosschain Contract Calls, and a Crosschain NFT Bridge and Router, providing secure and cost-effective cross-chain transfers of assets. The governance of the community and ecosystem is managed through the $MULTI token. Its aim is to be the ultimate router for Web 3, fostering the development of the decentralized web.”

