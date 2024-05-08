Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ZoomInfo Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 21,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 242% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,238 put options.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 25.4 %

Shares of ZI stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 12,899,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,385 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

