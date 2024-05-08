DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $207.94 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,936.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.63 or 0.00740487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00130808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00059175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00206772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00102975 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,996,348,240 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

