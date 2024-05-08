UBS Group Lowers PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $20.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PWSC. TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

PWSC stock traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.98. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $131,627.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,905,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,647,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $131,627.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,905,667 shares in the company, valued at $40,647,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,280 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $67,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,826,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $3,818,727. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 30.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 89,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PowerSchool by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

