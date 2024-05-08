Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 771 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on C. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. 362,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,433,947. The stock has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

