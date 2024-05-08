USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Tops $0.82

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001315 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $91.78 million and approximately $294,491.56 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,539.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.55 or 0.00739615 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00059507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00103304 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.8252625 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $299,473.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.