Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance
Shares of Brookfield Property Preferred stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,608. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. Brookfield Property Preferred has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.
About Brookfield Property Preferred
