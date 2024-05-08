Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Property Preferred stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,608. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. Brookfield Property Preferred has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

