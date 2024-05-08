ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ScanSource Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

