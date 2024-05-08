Alior Bank S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:ALORY)

Alior Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3922 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Alior Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALORY opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07. Alior Bank has a 52-week low of C$2.07 and a 52-week high of C$4.14.

Alior Bank Company Profile

Alior Bank SA provides banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company offers personal and savings accounts; personal banking; investment products; credits and loans; mortgage products; cards; and insurance services. It also provides bills and cards, trade finance, deposits, treasury products, deposits and investment services, internet banking, and operating and financial leasing services, as well as issues commercial bonds.

