National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $20,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $517.23 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.37 and a 200-day moving average of $427.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.