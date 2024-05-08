1,648 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,967,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $145.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.78. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

