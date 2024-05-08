Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,254,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 485,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,677,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHY opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $783.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

