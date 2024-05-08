LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 455,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,087,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Peabody Energy by 18.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,194,474 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 344,793 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,154,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,570 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $49,916,000 after acquiring an additional 351,103 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Peabody Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,362,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 112,092 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,494 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley lowered their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

