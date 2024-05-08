Quantum (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and $14.59 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,269.15 or 0.99864145 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012844 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

