Alimera Sciences (ALIM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Alimera Sciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 130.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALIM opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALIM shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALIM

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.