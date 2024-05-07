Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.
Safehold Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of SAFE opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 36.61, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.
Safehold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.65%.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.
