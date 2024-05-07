RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. RxSight updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06.

In other RxSight news, COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 10,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $525,920.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,493.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 10,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $525,920.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,520 over the last 90 days. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RXST shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

