Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.06.

NYSE:CPT opened at $105.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,054.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 32.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

