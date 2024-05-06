Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $89.93 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,194 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 1.29% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $89,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 48,675 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,212. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.