Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $128.62 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 819,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $128,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

MTUM stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.72. The company had a trading volume of 508,717 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

