Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,273 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 841,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 494,025 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 332,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

