N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $13.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,584,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,084. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

