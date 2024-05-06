Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SiTime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Trading Up 4.8 %

SITM traded up $4.39 on Monday, hitting $96.64. 187,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,153. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.78. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

View Our Latest Report on SiTime

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $94,730.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,596.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $319,899. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.