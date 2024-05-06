Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 76,286 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,286 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing accounts for about 2.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $6.81 on Monday, hitting $100.92. The company had a trading volume of 874,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115 over the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

