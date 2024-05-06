OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of OneSpaWorld worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 19.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,150,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 473,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OSW stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.72. 378,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 2.12.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

