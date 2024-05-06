Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000. Pinterest accounts for approximately 1.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after buying an additional 872,016 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pinterest by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after buying an additional 323,547 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 53.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after buying an additional 1,089,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 62,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.26.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,979.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,979.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $41.38. 13,991,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,201,546. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.