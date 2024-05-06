SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $12,635.73 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,726.93 or 1.00021557 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012867 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02180384 USD and is up 18.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14,553.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

