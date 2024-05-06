Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $383.05. 878,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,046. The company has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,637 shares of company stock valued at $88,483,248. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.