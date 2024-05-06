Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 37,200 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 221,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,706,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,383,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,495,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.61. 4,388,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,601. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

