Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.53

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 446217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Several research firms have commented on UTI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

