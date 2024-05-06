Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.40

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 20830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
Taiga Building Products Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$367.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.02.
Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of C$367.66 million for the quarter.
About Taiga Building Products
Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taiga Building Products
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.