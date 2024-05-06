Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.05

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 874795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of C$11.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

