ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 5.7%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.61. 1,036,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,338,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 52.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

