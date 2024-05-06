Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading Up 5.9%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78. 27,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 75,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 8.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $916.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $785.09 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 155,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

