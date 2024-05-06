SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 398,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 698,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $738.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 44.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 152.9% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 971,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 587,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 29.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 74,777 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

