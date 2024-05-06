Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $7.58 or 0.00011943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.54 billion and approximately $137.91 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00128056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009195 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000122 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001539 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,924,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,924,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.61585214 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1005 active market(s) with $111,797,871.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.