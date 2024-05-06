NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 5,653,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35.
About NortonLifeLock
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.