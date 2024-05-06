NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 5,653,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

