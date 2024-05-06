Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.63% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAI traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $12.09. 7,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

