Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,109,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,036,551.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cloudflare Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,437,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,868. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.75.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
