Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells 46,090 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84.

On Monday, March 4th, Sumit Singh sold 527 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $9,375.33.

Chewy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHWY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,595,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769,308. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 198.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 364.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Mizuho began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.