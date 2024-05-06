BMO Capital Markets Cuts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$21.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

ACQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Shares of ACQ traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$20.95. 28,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.40. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$15.14 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$494.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$564,865.52. Insiders have bought 34,650 shares of company stock worth $885,855 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

