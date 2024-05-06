ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,767,464,000 after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after acquiring an additional 151,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $910.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $951.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $817.16. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

