Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE ELPC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,033. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

