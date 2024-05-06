Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 92,504 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 476,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,946. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

